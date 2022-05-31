Loudoun Interfaith Leaders Hold Vigil for Uvalde

Leaders in Loudoun’s faith community organized a small vigil Tuesday morning outside the Loudoun County Public Schools administration building in Broadlands to demonstrate support for the victims of gun violence in schools, most recently in Uvalde, TX where an 18-year-old fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school with a legally purchased AR-15-style rifle.

Rabbi Neil Tow led an opening prayer, followed by Mikaeel Martinez Jaka reading the names of the victims and their ages. Rev. David Milam, the event organizer, led a Christian prayer and several minutes of silence.

More vigils are planned over the next two weeks.