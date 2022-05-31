Loudoun Interfaith Leaders Hold Vigil for Uvalde
Leaders in Loudoun’s faith community organized a small vigil Tuesday morning outside the Loudoun County Public Schools administration building in Broadlands to demonstrate support for the victims of gun violence in schools, most recently in Uvalde, TX where an 18-year-old fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school with a legally purchased AR-15-style rifle.
Rabbi Neil Tow led an opening prayer, followed by Mikaeel Martinez Jaka reading the names of the victims and their ages. Rev. David Milam, the event organizer, led a Christian prayer and several minutes of silence.
More vigils are planned over the next two weeks.
2 thoughts on “Loudoun Interfaith Leaders Hold Vigil for Uvalde”
I’m gratified these vigils are being held. Uvalde has become a one-word symbol of violence — similar to Kent State, Attica, Munich & Dallas. I fervently pray that the killing will stop. But it won’t until we take concrete action to limit the proliferation of guns. On a brighter note, Happy Smile Day Loudoun!
Eagerly awaiting the “interfaith leaders” vigil for the 31 people, most of them poor children, killed in a human stampede at a church event in Nigeria on Saturday. Maybe a vigil for the 51 people shot this weekend in the democrat party’s public policy laboratory known as Chicago?
Until then, these aren’t “faith leaders.” They’re political actors.