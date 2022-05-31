Reflex Rocks as Tarara Concerts Return for 2022

Eighties cover band The Reflex once again opened the Tarara Summer Concert Series on Saturday night, kicking off one of the region’s most well-loved summertime series.

Although the winery that first gave the concert series its name closed last year, the concert series, repeatedly named one of the region’s favorites, is as big as ever. The Reflex have traditionally begun each year’s concert series, kicking off the summer season and opening the way for performances ranging from country music favorites Delta Spur, to cover bands for artists like Billy Joel, Journey and The Eagles, to the annual reunion show of Gonzo’s Nose. Next week, Chicago Rewired, a Chicago tribute band, will take the stage.

More information, the full schedule and tickets are at tararaconcerts.com.

The Reflex play the hits of the ’80s to open the 2022 Tarara Summer Concert Series on Saturday, May 28. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]