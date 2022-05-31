Runners Join in Memorial Day Salute to the Troops

More than 400 runners got up early on Memorial Day to participate in the annual Salute to the Troops 5K/10K in Ashburn.

This year’s event raised money to support the Boulder Crest Foundation in Bluemont, which operates retreats to help veterans and first responders overcome trauma and stress.

Aaron Church of South Riding was the fastest 10K runner, posting a time of 34:52. Kristen Lincoln of Leesburg was the fastest female runner, cross the finish line at 42:22.

In the 5K, Clark Edwards of Brambleton set the pace, with a time of 16:46. Jennifer Huddleston of Arlington was the top female finisher with a time of 21:20.

The event was organized by Leesburg-based Ringing in Hope, which seeks to bring participants from across the region and the country come together to salute and celebrate the community and specific causes championed by those who serve it.

The Old Dominion Chorus performs the National Anthem during the 2022 Salute to the Troops race.

Participants stand during Memorial Day services as part of the 2022 Salute to the Troops race.

Runners in the 2022 Salute to the Troops 10K launch off the starting line.

Runners in the 2022 Salute to the Troops 5K race off the starting line.

Clark Edwards was the top finisher in the 2022 Salute to the Troops 5K.

Jennifer Huddleston was the top female finisher in the 2022 Salute to the Troops 5K.





