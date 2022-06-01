￼Ziegler, Mahedavi Meet with LEAF Members for Inaugural Meeting

The Loudoun Education Alliance of Families, or LEAF, held its inaugural meeting on Tuesday, joined by Superintendent Scott Ziegler and Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn).

The committee nominees and the charter and bylaws were approved by the School Board on May 24. There are 97 seats.

LEAF is an initiative of Chairman Jeff Morse (Dulles), who sought to retool the defunct Loudoun Education Alliance of Parents (LEAP). When he introduced his idea for the committee on March 22, he likened it to the Minority Student Achievement Advisory Committee and the Special Education Advisory Committee.

“It’s kind of a two-way communication between School Board members and the community,” Morse said.

Mahedavi, who said he was filling in for Morse at Tuesday’s meeting, sat among members and participated in icebreaker activities. He said he feels the committee will fill a void that has been missing the past few years.

“I think this was a direct response to the feedback we heard from parents last year, that they wanted to have a voice,” he said. “Parents always have a voice and representation, but this was a structured way for them to give feedback, and to also get involved in the policymaking in a structured way.”

Ziegler welcomed the group, and immediately addressed an issue at the forefront of parents’ minds: school safety.

“It’s a time to mourn those we’ve lost. Those students who’ve lost their lives, and those teachers who’ve sacrificed their lives. But it’s also a time to talk about civil safety and gun safety in broader terms,” he said.

He called on the parents to reach out to elected representatives to enact gun control legislation, saying that campus safety measures can only go so far.

“While we do everything we can to keep the physical plant of the school safe, I don’t think that you as parents or we as educators want to turn our schools into low-security prisons that are not welcoming or inviting,” he said.

After introductions, the group was briefed on Loudoun County Public Schools guidelines and advisories for communication and social media usage.

The group will meet monthly. Members can be parents, guardians, and primary caregivers, and will serve one-year terms.