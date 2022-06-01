Leesburg’s Downtown Post Office Dedicated to WWII Vet, Community Advocate

U.S. Rep Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) and Leesburg Postmaster Timothy Lloyd today formally rededicated the Downtown Station post office as the Norman Duncan Building.

The action was approved by Congress in December 2020 to honor the World War II veteran and longtime Loudoun County community advocate who died in 2019 at age 100 , but the renaming was delayed by the pandemic.

“It feels almost silly for me to talk about who Norman Duncan was, because it seems that just about every person in Loudoun knew Norman,” said Wexton, who sponsored the legislation.

She noted he was a fixture at veterans’ events and a tireless advocate for family caregivers, inspired by his own experiences caring for his wife, Elsie, as Alzheimer’s disease set in. His advocacy resulted in the declaration of an annual Labor of Love weekend in Loudoun County to celebrate caregivers.

“He was not only a community hero, but a personal hero to so many who interacted with him,” Wexton said.

She said he was driven by a deep care for others.

“You could never say no to Norman. In fact, you couldn’t even say ‘well, see.’ He was one of the most persistent people I ever came across in Richmond or here in Loudoun,” Wexton said. “While Norman never asked for any praise or recognition for his work, his service deserves to be celebrated.”

Duncan’s daughter, Patricia “Tina” Barden, recounted her father’s military and public service, noting that even at age 100 he was active with email engaging with community leaders.

The son of Jewish immigrants was drafted into the Army and was in charge of logistics and supply at U.S. bases in the United Kingdom, and supported Operation Torch in North Africa and Operation Overlord in Normandy, France.

“He was a loving husband and father and grandfather and great-grandfather, but above all he was a proud American. He would be so very proud of this honor today,” she said.

Twice in his later years Duncan traveled to Normandy to participate in ceremonies honoring the servicemen who liberated France from Nazi occupation.

In 2019, for the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Richard Ryan accompanied Duncan on the two-week trip and marveled at the rock star, celebrity treatment the veterans received. On that trip, Duncan sat on the front row of the memorial ceremony, meeting with President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel—and landing a kiss on the check from Macron’s wife Brigitte Trogneux—just months before his death.

“I hope that people who go in there who turn and look and see ‘Norman Duncan’ are curious and go, ‘who was this man?’ And maybe they will find out who this wonderful man was. So Norman will continue on in our lives—his charity to all, his friendship to so many—and we’ll remember him when we go into the post office also,” Ryan said.

A photo of Norman Duncan next to the new post office dedication plaque.

Rep. Jennifer Wexton poses with members of Norman Duncan’s family and Leesburg Postmaster Timothy Lloyd during June 1, 2022 dedication of Downtown Station post office building in his honor.

Members of Norman Duncan’s family unveil the memorial plaque during the June 1, 2022, dedication of the Norman Duncan Post Office Building in downtown Leesburg.

Retired Navy Capitan Richard Ryan recounts his adventures for Norman Duncan visiting France for the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day during the June 1, 2022 dedication of Downtown Station post office building in his honor.

