Nominations Sought for Signatures of Loudoun

The Loudoun County Design Cabinet is seeking nominations from architects, builders, and the design community for the 2022 Signatures of Loudoun Awards program.

The awards recognize buildings and public spaces that reflect outstanding design, renovation, adaptive reuse and visually groundbreaking projects throughout the county. The Design Cabinet considers nominations for awards in eight categories: details; familiar, for exceptional attention given to a project’s surroundings; infrastructure; interiors; makeovers, for historic renovation and adaptive reuse projects that preserve a piece of Loudoun’s history; pace setters, for recent visually groundbreaking projects; public spaces; and legends, for projects or places that have stood the test of time” over 25 years or more.

For more information and to make a nomination go to loudoun.gov/SignaturesofLoudoun. Nominations are open through July 22.