Potomac Falls High School Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Students at Potomac Falls High School were sent home Wednesday after the school was evacuated following a bomb threat.

Principal Brandon Wolf notified parents via email that the building had been evacuated and, with law enforcement still working to clear the building, students were dismissed early at 2 p.m. He asked parents not come to Potomac Falls or River Bend Middle School, unless to pick up their child, since that would slow the work to send students home.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office notified the community at 1:50 p.m. that they were investigating a written bomb threat received by school staff. At 4:20 they announced a search of the school and perimeter by multiple agencies and canines had found no suspicious devices. The Sheriff’s Office plans to have an additional presence at the school on Thursday out of an abundance of caution and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the bomb threat is asked to contact Detective T. Rodriguez at 703-777-1021, or to submit a tip through the Loudoun Sheriff’s Office app.