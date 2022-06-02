All Ages Read Together Graduates First High School Seniors

About 15 years ago, a group of preschool-aged kids and senior citizens got together to share a love of reading. This year, the first group of those kids are graduating high school, with a jump start and a life-long love of reading dating back to their time in All Ages Read Together.

Dominion High School senior Heidi Moser was one of those first students. She said as she got older, she realized how much that program helped her, and how much further along she was than other students.

“I have this one very specific memory that there’s no way I’m ever going to forget it,” she said. “We were reading ‘The Mitten,’ so we made this cute little glove, and we had all the little animals inside of it. And I don’t know what it was about it per se, but it was just something that’s always really stuck with me.”

“It was so much more than reading,” she added. “It was so much more than learning itself. It was the relationships I made. It was the overall experiences I got out of it.”

All Ages Read Together provides help for students who may not have the chance to go to preschool, and who can start their education behind their peers who did. The program offers children free preschool, with help from senior citizens with a lifetime of learning and reading to share.

For Heidi’s mother AnnMarie, at the time a young mother with a husband still in school, it was a welcome help. She said every since Heidi took part, she’s always had a book in her hands. (Up next, Heidi said: “Angels and Demons,” by Dan Brown.)

“She’s a senior now and she did this program when she was three and four. She still remembers her first teacher,” AnnMarie said. “… I think that’s a huge accomplishment for any teacher, to stay in a child’s mind.”

All Ages Read Together was founded by Karen Schaufeld and preschool teacher Sandy Shihadeh. Schaufeld had gone to a conference about the aging population, and happened to hear about a nursing home where, for lack of space, there was also a preschool. Over time, the older residents started to join in and work with the kids, and the kids started learning “by leaps and bounds” while the residents felt happier and a renewed sense of purpose.

“It seemed like such a no-brainer to take an underutilized resource and serve an underserved population, especially in Loudoun County where we started because the Head Start spaces were so limited and there’s no universal preschool,” she said.

The program started with a single site at Sunrise Assisted Living in Leesburg, and over years grew and experimented with the format.

Shihadeh said the program has moved out of assisted living into libraries, churches and senior centers, along with summer programs in the schools themselves. With 10-12 programs over the course of a year between Loudoun, Fairfax, Arlington and Alexandria, she said the program serves around 150 kids each year.

Over time, the curriculum also evolved. At first, the plan was to introduce classic children’s books, but they realized they would have to start with basics like numbers, colors and letters—a preschool curriculum—and folding in weekly themes to stay fun.

The COVID-19 pandemic also took some creativity to navigate, as it closed public spaces and made gatherings dangerous, especially for the elderly and the very young. But that, too, had its upside, Schaufeld said.

“One of the silver linings of COVID, among other things, is that because parents had to be more involved, there was a lot more interactions with parents on how they could better help their kids, which was really important because then they understood why kids were given the materials that kids were given,” Schaufeld said.

She said that also helped parents learn the kinds of daily interactions that help their kids get ready for kindergarten.

“We’re fully acknowledging that parents are actually the kid’s teachers, day one,” she said.

That can be a challenge for a new parent, AnnMarie said.

“You go into your first child thinking, oh, you’re so excited, you can do anything, but in reality, you don’t realize that school hits so quickly,” she said. “… Really, truly teaching your child how to read, that is something that almost has to be taught to parents unless you’ve been educated in that.”

But Heidi had no problem with that.

“In elementary school at least, we would do these reading competitions,” Heidi recalled. “And my mom and I always laugh about them because it got to the point where I was surpassing all of the kids by—”

“—Twenty and 30 books,” AnnMarie said.

“You start something, you never know where it’s going to end up,” Schaufeld said. “You just keep trying to improve and just do the best you can and hope that something as beautiful as this happens, and it is happening.”

“I was that kid who was obsessed with the Hunger Games series ,and the Maze Runner, and that just played into my overall personality growing up,” Heidi said. “If I hadn’t read those books, I probably wouldn’t be the same person I am today.”

Learn more about All Ages Read Together at allagesreadtogether.org.