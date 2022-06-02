County Invites Nonprofit Input for ARPA Funding

Nonprofits serving Loudoun residents are encouraged to complete a survey to assist the county in prioritizing programs for the second round of American Rescue Plan Act funding.

This survey is a follow-up to the series of related listening sessions earlier this year.

Loudoun County expects to receive a second distribution of ARPA funding this year, approximately another $40.2 million. The second portion of funding includes an allocation of $2.5 million to nonprofits with a focus on continued COVID-19-related services.

The survey will close Friday, June 10. For more information and to find the survey, go to loudoun.gov/arpa.