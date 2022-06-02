County Invites Nonprofit Input for ARPA Funding
Nonprofits serving Loudoun residents are encouraged to complete a survey to assist the county in prioritizing programs for the second round of American Rescue Plan Act funding.
This survey is a follow-up to the series of related listening sessions earlier this year.
Loudoun County expects to receive a second distribution of ARPA funding this year, approximately another $40.2 million. The second portion of funding includes an allocation of $2.5 million to nonprofits with a focus on continued COVID-19-related services.
The survey will close Friday, June 10. For more information and to find the survey, go to loudoun.gov/arpa.
One thought on “County Invites Nonprofit Input for ARPA Funding”
ARPA is the inflationary gift that keeps on giving.
Workers are seeing NEGATIVE 3% real wage growth, but the politicians keep printing money.
Biden(D) refuses to acknowledge any responsibility for ANY crisis that has occurred during his one and a half year reign of terror. Despite his “advisors” going on an apology tour this week for royally screwing up our economy with the bad call on inflation.
Per the BLS
“The change in real average hourly earnings combined with a decrease of 0.9 percent in the average
workweek resulted in a 3.1-percent decrease in real average weekly earnings over this period.”