Public Briefings Offered on Lovettsville’s Oktoberfest Plans

Town volunteers are gearing up to for a full-scale return of the annual Oktoberfest celebration Sept. 23-24.

Planners will host two community meet and greet sessions, June 6 and June 7 at Town Hall to present their event timeline, musical lineup, public safety plan, and list of street closures among other details. They will have a presentation on how businesses, individuals, and community volunteer groups can become involved. There also will be representatives from Loudoun County Parks, Recreation and Community Services on hand to showcase the new Lovettsville Community Park.



The sessions should last about an hour and are open to the public.

Learn more at lovettsvilleoktoberfest.com.