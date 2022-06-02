Rivana Developers Hope for County Approvals by End of Year￼

The developers of Rivana at Innovation Station, a massive new development at the Rt. 28/Dulles Toll Road interchange by Metro’s Innovation Station, hope to clear Loudoun County zoning approvals by the end of the year.

The project was first announced—with county supervisors already voicing their support before the first application was filed—in April 2021, originally with plans to break ground early this year.

On Thursday, Colin Chiarodo, senior development manager for the project, told the Committee for Dulles that they now hope to go to a public hearing with the Board of Supervisors in September, and clear legislative approvals by the end of the year. Plans on the portion of the property on the Fairfax County side, including the CIT building, are not yet complete.

Developers and county officials have pushed the development, which in its first phase was pitched to include nearly 2,000 residential units, 1.8 million square feet of office, a 265-room hotel, a 185,000-square-foot “retail village” and the tallest buildings in Loudoun as “bucolic urbanism.” Plans for buildout presented Thursday include more than 2,700 residential units, 348,000 square feet of retail and 1.8 million square feet of office. Chiarodo said there are no for-sale units planned, only rentals. It is also planned to have an 11-acre park.

“Our development strategy has been quite intentionally to not look like Reston Town Center, to not look like Tysons or The Wharf, and we’ve sacrificed a lot of density within the retail village to do that, and we’re trying to invest a lot of money into restoring natural resources,” Chiarodo said.

He pointed to the retail area, accessible directly from parking and Metro.

“If you think of what else is in this market and even other markets, we’ve sacrificed a lot of land to provide this more intimate, smaller-scale experience with four-sided buildings and lot of more intimate streets,” he said. “If you can think about being in this space, the environment, the connection to green space and the activation of public plazas and civic green space will be a cut above, I think, everything else I’ve worked on.”

Regulatory hurdles remain, such as details around restoring Horsepen Run, which the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality classifies as impaired citing E. coli outbreaks and heavy erosion, and the Environmental Protection Agency has warned contains fecal coliform contamination. Other concerns include specificity in the application and parking requirements.

Chiarodo said Novais, the company assembled to develop the project, has tried to provide flexibility in the application to accommodate market changes, which he said has faced skepticism from county planners.

“There’s a lot of concern about that, anecdotally we’re hearing, ‘well, this could all develop as a retail strip center right next to Metro,” he said. “… If you looked at the numbers, maybe true, but it’s not the intent of the developer or the way the money’s been invested.”

And he said the county’s current parking requirements don’t reflect the nature of the development.

“If we build our parking out to the current zoning ordinance, it would require another $230 million worth of parking—it’s not necessarily reflective of the transit oriented development,” he said.

The 103-acre property straddles the Loudoun-Fairfax line, and encompasses both the Center for Innovative Technology and land in Loudoun that has been envisioned as a prominent gateway into Loudoun for decades.

The land at the Rt. 28/Dulles Toll Road interchange is the site of former plans for The Hub. The Hub, in turn, was formerly known as Dulles World Center, a project that was talked about for years but never got off the ground. It was first rezoned to permit a high-density research and development park in the late 1980s. It was revived as the Dulles World Center in 2012, a project that included 1,265 homes and 1.75 million square feet of office. In 2018, The Hub was approved for the same number of homes with 250,000 square feet of office. Loudoun County Leaders Push New Metro Development