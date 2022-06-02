Teen Arrested for Potomac Falls High School Bombing Threats

A teenager has been charged in connection with emailed bomb threats that prompted the evacuation of Potomac Falls High School on Wednesday.

Sheriff’s Office detectives identified a juvenile student at Potomac Falls High School as the source of the emails. Petitions were issued by Loudoun County Juvenile Court Services for three charges of threats to bomb.

During the June 1 incident, following Loudoun County Public Schools protocols, students were evacuated from the building so that a search could be conducted. The search of the school and its perimeter was conducted by canine units from multiple agencies and found nothing suspicious.

In addition to Loudoun Sheriff’s Office personnel, the search was supported by bomb detection dog teams from the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Fairfax County Police Department, the Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Federal Emergency Management Mount Weather Police Department, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

As students and staff members waited outside in the 90-degree weather through the afternoon, Loudoun County Fire-Rescue units treated three patients for heat-related issues or medical conditions. One one student and one staff member were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The bomb hoax resulted in 17 Loudoun County Fire-Rescue units with approximately 50 personnel spending nearly three hours on the site, according to the agency.

The Sheriff’s Office will have an additional law enforcement presence at Potomac Falls High School today.

The suspect faces juvenile petitions on three counts of threat to bomb, a Class 5 felony in cases involving suspects over the age of 15. The suspect was held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center.​