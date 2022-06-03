Buzzed at the Bee to Return June 9￼

Buzzed at the Bee, the Loudoun Literacy Council’s grown-up spelling bee and trivia night, will return after a pandemic hiatus to Trungo’s in Leesburg on Thursday, June 9.

Contestants will try their hand in spelling, Loudoun and beer trivia, and categories like “Renaissance Artist or Coffee” and “Spell it Out or Act it Out,” competing for prizes donated by Trungo’s. It all serves to raise money for Loudoun’s largest literacy nonprofit, which offers programs including basic English classes, GED preparation, individualized tutoring, financial literacy, health literacy, and job site literacy.

Additionally, Loudoun Literacy’s Family Literacy Program serves at-risk children and their families in the community through the federally mandated, but unfunded Head Start program in the schools, baby book bundles for low-income new parents, story nights and creative art projects at libraries, and other programs.

Buzzed at the Bee is hosted by Loudoun Now Deputy Editor Renss Greene.

Tickets to play are available at the event or in advance at LoudounLiteracy.org.