Lerner Selected as 2022 Loudoun Laurels Honoree

The Loudoun Laurels Foundation has selected Sandy Lerner as its 2022 laureate.

She was chosen from among nearly two dozen nominations submitted by the public.

The foundation is committed to honoring exceptional community service for the benefit of Loudoun County citizens and developing future civic leaders through scholarships and mentorships. Each year, the foundation honors Loudoun County citizens whose commitment to the Loudoun community through leadership, community service, and philanthropy have helped make Loudoun County a great place in which to live and work.

An entrepreneur-turned-farmer, Lerner has directed her efforts and resources towards philanthropy, sustainable and humane farming, land conservation, and historic preservation. She is a co-founder of Cisco Systems and moved to the 600-acre Ayrshire Farm west of Middleburg in 1995. She is cited for contributing her time, energy, funds, and use of her properties to local, national, and international nonprofits. Through her conservation and preservation endeavors, as well as her pioneering organic, predator-friendly, and humane farming initiatives and her work to save endangered breeds of domestic livestock, Lerner is credited with blending tradition and technology to serve the interests of all Loudoun residents, both human and animal.

Northern Virginia Coalition for Animals president Gina Marie Lynch, in her letter of support for Sandy’s nomination, wrote, “With the care she shows to animals and the inspiration she gives to us and others to do more for those around us, even our non-human friends, you can’t pick a better individual than Sandy to represent the goals, commitment, and characteristics of Loudoun County.”

Previous laureates include Childs F. Burden, G. Kimball Hart, Eugene M. Scheel, Karen Hatcher Russell, Paul Ziluca, Joe T. May, Lang and Judy Washburn, James P. Roberts, Robert E. Sevila, Stanley Caulkins, Fred Drummond, Edgar B. Hatrick, Su Webb, Joe Boling, Dr. John H Cook III, Cate Magennis Wyatt, J. Hamilton Lambert, Margaret Morton, Thomas D. Horne, Betsy Davis, Bill Harrison, Fred and Karen Schaufeld, Al P. Van Huyck, Kristina Bouweiri, Di Cook, Chuck Kuhn, and Punkin Lee.

Lerner and the 2022 Loudoun Laurels Scholars—two Loudoun County high school graduates selected to receive $40,000 college scholarships—will be honored at the 2022 Gala to be held on Friday, Sept. 30 at Lansdowne Resort.

For more information, go to loudounlaurels.org, and to receive an invitation to the gala, send your mailing address, email address, and telephone number to info@loudounlaurels.org.