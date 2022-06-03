Loudoun Mental Health Resumes Same-Day Services￼

The Loudoun County Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Developmental Services has resumed in-person same-day access services. These services include screening for eligibility and assessment for a behavioral health outpatient, psychosocial rehabilitation and behavioral health case management services.

MHSADS has been offering same-day access services by telehealth only since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and is now offering some in-person services. Same-day access allows a person who calls or appears at a MHSADS clinic during its hours of operation to be assessed that same day instead of having to wait for an appointment.

In-person same-day services will be available Monday/Wednesday/Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the Shenandoah Office Building, 102 Heritage Way in Leesburg.

For telehealth services, call 703-771-5155. Phone lines open at 8:30 a.m.

For more information visit loudoun.gov/mhsads or call 703-771-5155.