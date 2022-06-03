VMFA Traveling Museum Makes Leesburg Stop

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ traveling museum and art studio will visit Leesburg on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.

The 53-foot, climate-controlled Volvo trailer features the exhibition: “Revealing and Obscuring Identity: Portraits from the Permanent Collection” that includes paintings, photographs, and prints by more than 10 artists exploring portraiture through a variety of periods, cultures, and styles. Themes include nature of art, the perception of beauty, and the cultural influences on identity.

The exhibit will be open to the public at Virginia Village shopping center, located at 1 Fairfax Street, SE, on Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, June 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The event coincides with the 15th Annual Western Loudoun Art & Studio Tour.

Learn more about the museum at vmfa.museum/exhibitions/exhibitions/vmfa-on-the-road.