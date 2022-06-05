Leesburg Man Sought in Ashburn Shooting
The Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a suspect who is wanted in Loudoun County on multiple charges and is believed to have fled the area.
Angad S. Sivia, 30, of Leesburg, is wanted on charges of two counts of discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling, attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony after he allegedly fired gunshots at an Ashburn apartment last week.
Sivia is described as approximately 5-feet, 11-inches tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Deputies initially responded to Omeara Terrace in the Camden Silo Creek neighborhood around 3 a.m. May 31 for a report of gunfire. On the scene, deputies found that an apartment had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.
During the investigation, it was determined Sivia was in an altercation with residents at the apartment prior to the shooting. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no indication that this case is connected to previously reported gunfire cases in the Ashburn area, according to the agency.
Anyone with any information regarding Sivia’s whereabouts or this case is asked to contact Detective R. Schmidt of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
It’s terrible when guns get into the wrong hands. Gun violence is truly out of control. We need sensible gun-safety legislation enacted promptly. How dare Congress take a vacation in the midst of this national crisis! I hope everyone participates in the March for Our Lives in D.C. on Saturday. It’s for a great cause. Happy D-Day Loudoun!
We have plenty of laws already. They need to be enforced. Those with violent backgrounds need to be locked up. Repeat offenders should not be given one more chance. Domestic abusers can’t walk away on bond so that they can go back and kill their spouse like our Commonwealth Attorney allowed. We need to change the privacy law that expunges a juvenile’s record of criminal behavior as it doesn’t show up in a background check…the same juveniles who are shooting bb’s at people from moving cars are the ones likely to move up to real weapons when they get older. Change the HIPPA law so that those with mental health issues can be flagged in a background check. Increase funding for mental health. Yes lots can be done but won’t be.
We need to create laws that a convicted felon can not have a gun.i hope they also consider a law that prohibits someone from shooting at an occupied house.