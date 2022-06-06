Aldie Mother Charged with Child Abuse, Assaulting Deputies

A 36-year-old Aldie woman faces felony charges after her child was found by neighbors wandering outside unattended Sunday evening.

Deputies were called to Terrazo Terrace after the child was discovered. They determined that the mother left the juvenile at the residence unattended. After approximately two hours, the mother returned home and allegedly became combative with deputies.

Takiesha Williams, 36, was charged with felony gross, wanton, or reckless care of a child; felony assault on law enforcement; obstruction of justice; destruction of property; and disorderly conduct. She was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

The children were placed with a family member, according to the Sheriff’s Office.