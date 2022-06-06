Linear Parks and Trails Segment Ribbon Cutting June 11

Loudoun County will host a ribbon cutting for a new segment of the county’s Linear Parks & Trails System at the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy in Ashburn along the Broad Run.

The 2,200-foot section of trail, created in partnership with the academy and the Potomac Heritage Trail Association, will become part of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail and the Loudoun County Linear Parks and Trails network.

Loudoun is developing a countywide system of connected linear parks and trails. Learn more at loudoun.gov/linearparksandtrails.

The ribbon cutting will be Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. Parking will be at 45299 Research Place, Ashburn, a short distance from the trail.