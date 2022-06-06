Loudoun Moms Demand Action Marks Gun Violence Awareness Day
The Loudoun chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America held its fifth and best-attended yet of its annual gun violence awareness events Saturday near Rust Library.
The event marks Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 3 and Wear Orange June 4-5.
Coming in the wake of another rash of high-profile mass shootings and gun violence, this year’s event included a display of 110 orange paper shirts, to illustrate the roughly 110 Americans each day killed with guns. The shirts also bore the names of some of the people who have been victims of gun violence this year.
Loudoun Moms Demand Action President Elizabeth Coppage said, “we’re here to say ‘no more.’”
“We’re here to say ‘no more’ to 70 women a month being shot and killed by intimate partners. We’re here to say ‘no more’ to Black Americans being disproportionately impacted by gun violence, with 10 times the gun homicides and nearly three times the fatal police shootings of white Americans. ‘No more’ to increasing the risk of death by suicide three times with the access to a gun. ‘No more’ to more than 10,000 hate crimes involving firearms every year. ‘No more’ to the gun violence being the leading cause of death for our children in America,” she said. “No more. We have had enough.”
Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87) cheered the changes made since the 2019 election.
“Over the past couple years, when you elected a gun sense majority, we passed some really meaningful legislation in Virginia at least to try to … make gun ownership more of a responsibility than, you know, just sort of free-for-all that it was before,” he said. But he said there are things still be done, such as limiting the sale of assault weapons.
“So many people have personal stories now of someone they know who’s been affected by gun violence, or who was killed themselves,” he said. He said one of his friends in college killed himself with a rifle, and his wife knew people whose children were killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 in Newtown, CT.
Equality Loudoun President Cris Candice said their daughter was born the day before the Sandy Hook shooting.
“It was a really difficult birth and the first time I held her, I realized that my job as a parent is to protect her from this world,” Candice said. “And while we were still in the hospital, the next day, I turn on the news. … December 14, 2012, the Sandy Hook shooting, 20 elementary school children. My daughter turns 10 this year and almost nothing meaningful in this country has changed. She still goes to school, not knowing if she’s going to be safe.”
Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter interim Executive Director Samantha Clarke pointed out the connections between gun ownership and domestic violence, both in actual shootings and using guns to threaten domestic violence victims.
“The ripple effects of firearms in the hands of an abuser extends far beyond the intimate relationship and well into our communities,” she said. “More than one in four homicides are related to domestic violence, and the use of firearms in domestic violence situations increases the risk that there will be multiple fatalities.”
County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said, “I am so tired of being completely insulted with ridiculous reasons given for the gun violence—it’s the guns.”
“The thing that I would that I heard this time that was the most offensive thing, is these words: ‘it’s the evil of man,’” she said. “I’m sorry. Americans are not more evil than people in every other country. You cannot call yourself a great, patriotic American and then decide we are that much more evil than everybody else in the world.”
“You have the power to change the future, the power to go out and make sure that people understand that this is a time that we that we need common sense gun violence prevention laws in our country,” said Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10 ). “That when we say ‘not one more’ that we mean it, and that when we say ‘never again’ that we mean it, that we don’t want to see 19 children slaughtered ever again and we have the options, we have the ability to help prevent that from happening.”
Rev. David Milam and Rev. Aileen Fitzke of Loudoun Interfaith BRIDGES led a prayer and moment of silence, and tents at the event included sign-ups to volunteer; the Goose Creek Friends, a Quaker community, handing out free trigger locks; staff from LAWS; and Birch Tree Books, among others.
13 thoughts on “Loudoun Moms Demand Action Marks Gun Violence Awareness Day”
I say no more to politicians taking credit for doing something when nothing has been done.
Here they come again… the Soros-funded leftists.
Why don’t you start asking some of the tougher questions… like why wasn’t data in NICS that should have been that would have prevented or delayed the legal sale? In almost all of these shootings where the gun was purchased legally after passing a background check it is later discovered that the person should never have been able to pass it. That is often the result of bureaucratic failures (some overpaid bureaucrat failed to process the paperwork and input the data) or legal conflicts (for example, the information is health-related and that runs into privacy concerns). The former? I don’t know if you can ever resolve that because that is an employment issue. The latter can only be resolved by either Congress or the appropriate State Legislature… but that means they would have to actually sit down and do their jobs instead of grabbing every opportunity to pontificate in front of a camera.
Oh, wait… that would mean you would have to admit we already have the laws in place to do as much as possible before-hand and that they are not already being enforced… things like the National Firearms Act (1934), the Gun Control Act (1968). According to these already existing laws:
* Straw-man purchases are already illegal… this is the act of a person who can legally purchase one and pass the required background check does so on behalf of a person who cannot pass one
* Purchase of any fully automatic weapon manufactured after 1986; any manufactured prior to that date requires a Federal Firearms License, extra storage requirements, and the ability to pay the “fee”
* Background checks are already mandatory
Before you all open your mouths, I suggest you all read the laws in place governing the purchase, ownership, and carrying of firearms. If you do, you’ll find that the laws you want already exist. They’re just not being enforced.
We all are frustrated by the violence we see directed against children, women and men. There are over 81,000,000 legal gun owners in the US. If guns were the problems we would see millions killed every year. The problem that no one wants to admit and address is that crimes of violence are not punished. We have laws on the books but when you have Commonwealth Attorneys like Biberaj who is more than anxious to let violent people on the street with little or no bond (like the domestic abuser who within one week went back and murdered his wife), when we don’t hold those who commit multiple crimes in prison for more than the minimum sentences, when background checks won’t identify mentally ill people because of HIPPA considerations, when background checks won’t deny individuals who have committed crimes because as minors their records are sealed or their crimes expunged from the record, and the list goes on. Want to reduce violence then get the repeat offenders off the streets for good, deny those who commit crimes as juveniles from owning guns and spend money on mental health.
How many shirts will you put up for all the lives saved every day because a sensible person used a firearm to combat violence.
Sorry Phyllis, it is evil people that are killing other people. These people will find a way to kill regardless of the weapon used. There are already laws that prohibit murder and stealing guns. Guess what: these killers ignore the law. There are already laws that require background checks, waiting periods, and red flag weapon prohibition. Guess what: these laws don’t always work because of they aren’t enforced as intended.
A new law is always an effective answer.
It is understandable to want something to be done and more regulation/confiscation of guns is the knee-jerk, go-to liberal response. The underlying problems are more complex. Our society has lost its moral compass. It glorifies violence in movies and video games. It devalues the nuclear family that provide stability and values that much of today’s youth don’t experience. The illegal drug culture is a breeding ground for violence. Cultural influences of “music” that celebrate violence are corrosive.
Until society come to terms with these root causes and violence subsides, don’t blame law-abiding people for owning guns to protect themselves. Focus on the evil people among us.
They sure raised awareness alright. Here is what YOU should be aware of:
1. These radical Leftists will not stop until they disarm every law-abiding citizen in this nation. While Buta and her insane DAs around the nation (LA, Fairfax, SF) give high fives and token sentences to criminals who will never be disarmed, they simply don’t want you to defend yourself.
2. So if you have any desire to protect your family and home, BUY A GUN NOW before it becomes illegal. Gun sales are through the roof because America has awoken to the insanity of the Left.
3. In fact, sales of guns to blacks have increased by over 50%. They know their families are often most at risk from criminals sent back on the streets by Buta and her crime-is-ok accomplices.
4. Folks like Chris Candice are abusing their kids by suggesting schools are unsafe. A child is 10x more likely to die on the way to school (auto accidents) and even more likely to die from drowning than a school shooting. It is psychological abuse to hype these stats up to kids for political advantage. How sick!
5. BLM has caused an explosion of violent crime including 2000+ more black homicide victims each year. Yet Phyllis “repeat no facts” Randall and these radical Leftists couldn’t care less because they believe (erroneously, ironically) that BLM helped their cause politically.
6. Lastly, speaking of BLM, there are fewer police now because of their defund the police insanity. Unless you are a politician, protected by bodyguards immune from gun laws, you can rarely rely on the police arriving before your family is in grave danger. Now, more than ever, as crime skyrockets and police are shackled and defunded, you need to PROTECT YOURSELF.
Thanks to all the Liberals for making the citizenry aware of just how much they need to buy a gun… now!
Kronos will never make us believe that the GOP is not anti American. Plain and simple the GOP is the most disgusting party on record. Just knock off the names of GOP who are against this country. They don’t care about people, only themselves.
Donald Trump
Mitch McConnell
Jim Jordan
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Matt Gaetz
Lauren Boobert
Elise Stefanik
Do I need to go on?
Cut down on gun violence? Good luck, look at that guy right in Lovettsville who is offereing an AR15 for 500.00 while some kids in Uvalde have not even been buried. That is your gun loving GOP at work!
The GOP and their lame rants that Biden and the Dems are to blame for the high gas prices..uh…blame OPEC for that. Some countries have higher inflation rates than we do due to the pandemic and Ukraine war.
Wake up and stop watching Fox! See what is happening in the world!!
Yes – Let’s demand action. Let’s define the problems and demand solutions that address those problems that have been clearly defined. If the shooter would never have left their homes there would not have been a Newtown, VT, or any other of the current mass shooting we all should disdain. So how are we going to insure not only that guns legally purchased stay where they belong but how to make sure they never go to no-gun areas like schools, churches, court houses etc? How about mandating manufacturers of AR15 type weapons put RFID chips in the guns so schools, courthouses and other no gun areas can be warned if a gun breaches its perimeter? Wouldn’t that solve one problem? President Biden suggested recently that even hand guns that have never been used which reside in a person’s home should be surrendered if they use a clip with more than 10 bullets. Most hand guns which are not the subject of mass shootings have more than 10 bullets so how absurd is it suggest a solution to a non-problem? TOO MUCH PARTISAN BS is my conclusion by both sides! Can we take a minute as educated adults and define the real problems including the lack of inexpensive access to mental health services? What do you think happens to a child who is expelled from his school, denied the ability to come to football games or even a school play? Should THAT be part of universal education? Let’s stop screaming partisan talking points into the internet and think of productive solutions based on honest analysis of problems AND START FIXING THEM!
Amazing how democrats Subramanyam and Wexton are not identifying one oc the major issues of gun control – George Soros. Major cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia ect have sorring gun violence rates and are not punishing people for their misuse of guns and yet people want to take guns away from everyone. The real protest should be against the District Attorneys who do not prosecute criminals. Thankfully we do not have that in Virginia so why protest something that is not broken? It would make more sense to protest these District Attorneys? It would also be interesting to see if Subramanyam and Wexford have taken donations from George Soros and find how why.
Fix(fund) mental health support as well as fund the current gun laws.
I feel better, knowing these valiant folks are advocating for commonsense gun-safety laws. I don’t want to live in a country where you have to worry about getting shot. No more carnage! I hope all Loudouners will attend Saturday’s March for Our Lives in D.C. It’s a great cause that merits everyone’s support. Happy Pride Month Loudoun!
Just enforce the existing laws. But first funding the unfunded law enforcement needs to happen.
When these left wing groups protest outside the office of Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj, over her cutting lose a 18 year old who threatened a Loudoun middle school with a gun, AND who split off a felon is possession of a firearm charge for the recently convicted Wal-Mart shooter, so his prior criminal history would not be revealed in court, then perhaps I’ll believe their sincerity to their cause.
Otherwise, this is a callous attempt at distraction mode by a paid mob of morally and ethically bankrupt political actors and hacks.