Steinberg Files for Re-election to Leesburg Council

Leesburg Councilman Neil Steinberg announced that he will run for re-election in the November election. A formal kick-off event is planned June 12.

In seeking a second four-year term, Steinberg is the only one of the three councilmembers whose terms expire in December to file for re-election. Vice Mayor Marty Martinez is running for the House of Delegates and Suzanne Fox is running for mayor.

“It has been an honor to serve on Leesburg’s Town Council for the last four years and I look forward to serving for another term,” Steinberg stated in his announcement. ”I am committed to working to ensure that Leesburg continues to be one of the nicest places to live anywhere.”

His announcement featured endorsements from Mayor Kelly Burk, Martinez, Leesburg District Supervisor Kristen Umstattd, and former Attorney General Mark Herring, a Leesburg resident.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Neil these past four years. He is devoted to the Town of Leesburg and I look forward to continue working with him during the next term,” Burk stated.

“It is humbling to receive the support of a so well-respected group of community leaders,” Steinberg stated.

He cited as priorities a focus on affordable housing, development and environmental protection policies and promoting civility in the council chambers.

”During the pandemic it was a challenge to keep Leesburg open for business. I believe we succeeded with flying colors, providing the level of service our residents expect and deserve. In that time frame we were also able to complete several important infrastructure projects,” he said. “I feel that these last two years have demonstrated a far greater measure of cooperation and collegiality that was not as evident during my first two years. During my second term, I will continue to advocate for affordable housing, sensible development and environmental innovation.”

Steinberg moved to Loudoun County in 1975, and for the past 43 years has operated the downtown business Photoworks with his wife KD Kidder.

A formal campaign kickoff is planned Sunday, June 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Loudoun Kitchen and Bar. Reservations are requested to Neil@ForSteinberg.com.