Ashburn Shooting Suspect Arrested in NJ
The Leesburg man facing felony charges in connection with a shooting in Ashburn was apprehended Tuesday in New Jersey, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Angad S. Sivia, 30, of Leesburg was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Service in Iselin, NJ. He was wanted in Loudoun County on charges of two counts of discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling, attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony after investigators said he fired gunshots at an Ashburn apartment on May 31. No injuries were reported.
Sivia was being held at the Ocean County Jail in Toms River, NJ, pending an extradition hearing.
One thought on “Ashburn Shooting Suspect Arrested in NJ”
Law enforcement deserves kudos for bringing this garbage to justice.
Unfortunately, this now falls into the hands of Buta “hugs and teddy bears for criminals” BIberaj and we know how she has steadfastly refused to prosecute firearms charges.
There’s no point in having laws if prosecutors aren’t going to punish those who disregard them.
Can anyone from the orange shirt crew explain how more gun laws would have prevented this felon from obtaining a firearm and shooting into a residence?