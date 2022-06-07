Joint Schools, County Committee Explores Enrollment Projection Challenges

The Joint Board of Supervisors and School Board Committee on June 6 heard about some of the challenges the school system has faced recently predicting how many students they will have to teach.

And school staff members are waiting to see if this fall there is a surge of students returning to public school.

According to numbers prepared by school system staff, the district’s countywide enrollment projections have been within a single percentage point since at least 2012, and in 2013 estimating the number of students—70,858 that year as of Sept. 30, the date used for official enrollment—within three students.

That was, until the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, student enrollment was only 95% of the school district’s projection, and in 2021 only 93.2%, a difference of 5,977 students from their estimates.

“We know that a lot of students moved from public education across the country, not just here. We do believe they’re going to come back,” said Loudoun County Public Schools Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis. “We don’t know what percentage will come back and when they’ll come back, and we’re all sitting with bated breath waiting for this Sept. 30 to see how many people register for this fall, because it could be a significant number of those folks come back this year.”

What’s more difficult, school district representatives said, is predicting enrollment in specific areas. From the time a development application is first referred to the school district for enrollment projections, a decade may pass before those student arrive in full—enough time for trends and development plans to change, Lewis said. And the disruptions of the pandemic years have made that more difficult, which School Board Chairman Jeff Morse (Dulles) said the school system is seeing right now at Hovatter Elementary School.

“2020 and 2021, we did not have a great idea of exactly how many kids were going to be coming to school. We are seeing the repercussions of that in being three years out now and seeing the first stable numbers—what we believe are going to be stable—and they’re way above everything that we projected,” he said.

He also said that changing school attendance zones, while disruptive to families and students, may be something the school district has to think about. Previously, he said, the School Board has tried to do that on a large scale only when they are building a new school.

“I think that some of the discussion into the future when we talk about Park View and some of the schools up north where there’s availability, the future may change and we may be doing more adjustments of school boundaries without new construction because there are seats available and there are other schools where they are way overcrowded,” he said.