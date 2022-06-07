Leesburg-based Company Plans to Team Up with Schools on Campus and Gun Safety
According to its CEO, Leesburg-based Omnilert LLC is in talks to work with Loudoun County Public Schools to integrate its gun-detection technology with existing security measures.
Across the nation, fears over gun safety are elevated as more than 200 school shootings have have been reported in 2022 and the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX left 19 students and 2 teachers dead.
Ara Bagdasarian, CEO of Omnilert and current Leesburg town councilman, said the company’s artificial intelligence integrates with existing security camera and door-locking mechanisms to trigger a campus-wide lockdown response as soon as a gun is detected on a camera.
Superintendent Scott Ziegler has addressed gun violence with the community, reporting that the effort to install secure vestibules in each school building is nearly complete. But, spokesman Wayde Byard said the division will not comment on vendor negotiations, and couldn’t confirm any discussions with Omnilert.
“If someone was walking up to the school with an AR-15, before they even open the door, and it’s on a surveillance camera, the school administrators can be notified and lock the doors, notify the first responders, notify all the people in the building by taking over all the white boards, monitors, desktop alerts, alarm systems, before the person even gets in the building,” he said.
He said it’s unrealistic for security staff members to monitor all cameras on a school campus at all times.
“So, when you have AI working on your behalf, you can monitor 50 cameras simultaneously. And as soon as a gun is presented, you can initiate the whole lockdown sequence,” Bagdasarian.
Byard said the school division does not disclose the number of cameras in school facilities.
Bagdasarian said the company is running about 50 pilot programs in schools and on campuses across the country. He said the instantaneous contact made with first responders could be life-saving, adding that the leading cause of death from gun violence is blood loss.
“Those minutes and seconds can make the difference between life and death in a situation like that. It’s a race against the clock,” he said. “And if you can start the clock before a gunshot is fired, that will change the outcome.”
According to Bagdasarian, Omnilert offers a range of subscription packages. The gun detection software sells several hundred dollars per camera, and he said that the company offers discounts for both high-volume sales and for schools.
5 thoughts on “Leesburg-based Company Plans to Team Up with Schools on Campus and Gun Safety”
So everybody’s going to continue to ignore the ACTUAL problem in the county… BLADE VIOLENCE?
Does the public trust the superintendent? Does Loundon County practice Restorative Justice too? They allow bad children to return to the classroom minutes after striking teachers and cussing. The new regime believes discussing behaviors and permitting them to return will make a difference. It appears to most parents this practice makes it worse and teachers are departing in droves. Come on. They want to highlight gun violence but make no mention of the perpetrators within their own walls.
It’s reassuring to know LCPS is proactively addressing gun violence. After all, LCPS have been the target of a nationally-organized hate campaign. Anything that can be done to protect each & every LCPS students — I’m all for. At a recent LEAF meeting, Dr. Ziegler exhorted parents to urge their representatives to enact sensible gun-safety legislation. That’s so important. Happy World Caring Day Loudoun!
I don’t understand why RFID technology isn’t explored for identifying the presence of guns in a secure area? The technology exists. Or, if the gun is located within a specific range i.e. camera distance, then a security camera can be focused on the individual who brought the gun within the secure area. If identified as a potential threat, then action can be taken from that point on. Also, there is technology that exists, which a gun will only fire if the owner is holding the gun. Anyone else holding it, i.e. a child, or stolen, etc. it will not fire. If the RFID tag is tampered with, the gun is disabled. Why is the NRA and folks that preach the NRA talking points so afraid of this? Finally, SROs at schools have been statistically proven to not be effective. Out of the most recent 180 school shootings requiring an immediate response, only 1% have been prevented by an SRO, yet approximately half the schools in the U.S. have SROs now, which are primarily used as disciplinary agents. Finally, what happened with a “well regulated militia” part of the 2nd amendment? well regulated does not mean no regulation. Look at the Marines and what happens if the best fighting force in the world takes a personal gun to their base- They are required to hand it over for “safe storage” while they are at the barracks. Come on…. Let’s use our brain to figure this out and stop letting our kids be murdered.
Why is mental health not the main focus here? Guns can kill, sure. But the person that holds that gun and pulls the trigger is the one that is the problem. We need to understand why so many kids these days are not mentally healthy. Sure, the pandemic didn’t help. But the issue was here prior to COVID. The lock downs just emphasized the problem, and rather than worrying about a cold virus, we have a pandemic of mental health in our children. They are angry. Why? They are depressed. Why? They don’t seek out help. Why? They hide their problems versus talking about them. Why? These are just a few things we need to understand more and then try our best to fix and address.
Certainly, there are things we can contribute to it such as 24×7 news focusing on negative but high click stories which is usually about death or destruction, social media, smart phones, parents turning a blind eye or not accepting that their kids have some issues, kids bullying other kids but face little to no consequences because school authority had been dramatically reduced, etc.