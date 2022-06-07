Leesburg-based Company Plans to Team Up with Schools on Campus and Gun Safety

According to its CEO, Leesburg-based Omnilert LLC is in talks to work with Loudoun County Public Schools to integrate its gun-detection technology with existing security measures.

Across the nation, fears over gun safety are elevated as more than 200 school shootings have have been reported in 2022 and the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX left 19 students and 2 teachers dead.

Ara Bagdasarian, CEO of Omnilert and current Leesburg town councilman, said the company’s artificial intelligence integrates with existing security camera and door-locking mechanisms to trigger a campus-wide lockdown response as soon as a gun is detected on a camera.

Superintendent Scott Ziegler has addressed gun violence with the community, reporting that the effort to install secure vestibules in each school building is nearly complete. But, spokesman Wayde Byard said the division will not comment on vendor negotiations, and couldn’t confirm any discussions with Omnilert.

“If someone was walking up to the school with an AR-15, before they even open the door, and it’s on a surveillance camera, the school administrators can be notified and lock the doors, notify the first responders, notify all the people in the building by taking over all the white boards, monitors, desktop alerts, alarm systems, before the person even gets in the building,” he said.

He said it’s unrealistic for security staff members to monitor all cameras on a school campus at all times.

“So, when you have AI working on your behalf, you can monitor 50 cameras simultaneously. And as soon as a gun is presented, you can initiate the whole lockdown sequence,” Bagdasarian.

Byard said the school division does not disclose the number of cameras in school facilities.

Bagdasarian said the company is running about 50 pilot programs in schools and on campuses across the country. He said the instantaneous contact made with first responders could be life-saving, adding that the leading cause of death from gun violence is blood loss.

“Those minutes and seconds can make the difference between life and death in a situation like that. It’s a race against the clock,” he said. “And if you can start the clock before a gunshot is fired, that will change the outcome.”

According to Bagdasarian, Omnilert offers a range of subscription packages. The gun detection software sells several hundred dollars per camera, and he said that the company offers discounts for both high-volume sales and for schools. Two Loudoun CEOs Pair Up for Gun Detection Technology