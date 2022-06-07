Letter: Denis Cotter, Middleburg
Editor: In the debate about data centers in Loudoun County, there has been little mention of how ugly these buildings are. They are a blight on the landscape. They have no redeeming architectural features. They are huge, windowless concrete boxes, one-story high, gobbling up ground.
In 20 or 30 years, when technology will likely have made data centers obsolete, they will be useless reminders of a time when people worshipped the god named Information. Maybe they’ll get converted into apartments with lots of windows. In the meantime, we are stuck with these temples of the Internet in all their loathsome darkness.
Let’s not approve the building of any more of them in Loudoun County.
Denis Cotter, Middleburg
3 thoughts on “Letter: Denis Cotter, Middleburg”
I agree wholeheartedly with Denis Carter. He’s right. The data centers are eyesores. Loudoun County is very picturesque. Wouldn’t it be cruel to let the county die by degrees, stripped of all beauty, until there’s nothing left to inspire future generations? Where will they find the strength to fight for Loudoun’s future? On a brighter note, Happy World Caring Day Loudoun!
There is no debate. They are ugly. It is hard to see them being repurposed for anything.
I’m sure they’ll be obsolete and it won’t happen a day too soon. Unfortunately, we have a local county government that doesn’t get “quality of life” issues and a segment of the population who hates to pay their fair share of taxes to improve things. The data center blight on our landscape is the result…county takes in tax revenue so it doesn’t have to ask citizens to pay up and the fact that it makes the area ugly as heck and offers no redeming qualities matters not at all.