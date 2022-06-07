Letter: Denis Cotter, Middleburg

Editor: In the debate about data centers in Loudoun County, there has been little mention of how ugly these buildings are. They are a blight on the landscape. They have no redeeming architectural features. They are huge, windowless concrete boxes, one-story high, gobbling up ground.

In 20 or 30 years, when technology will likely have made data centers obsolete, they will be useless reminders of a time when people worshipped the god named Information. Maybe they’ll get converted into apartments with lots of windows. In the meantime, we are stuck with these temples of the Internet in all their loathsome darkness.

Let’s not approve the building of any more of them in Loudoun County.

Denis Cotter, Middleburg