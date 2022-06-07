Letter: Lynn Davis, Sterling

Editor: As a proud ally of the LGBTQ+ community and a Loudoun resident for over 32 years, these past years have been tough on the LGBTQ+ community.

We have seen a dramatic uptick in hate and violence against the queer community across the United States, demonized by bad-faith actors and demonized in service of political agendas.

At a time when many would have expected the LGBTQ+ community to shrink backward, Equality Loudoun is pushing forward. Loudoun’s largest and oldest LGBTQ+ nonprofit is hosting Loudoun Pride on June 26, a festival slated to bring in thousands of community members and allies from across the DMV area to celebrate our shared humanity.

With all its community and family activities, I believe that the event will give our community a much-needed celebration of our shared humanity, and I can’t wait to attend.

Lynn Davis, Sterling