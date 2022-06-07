Letter: Lynn Davis, Sterling
Editor: As a proud ally of the LGBTQ+ community and a Loudoun resident for over 32 years, these past years have been tough on the LGBTQ+ community.
We have seen a dramatic uptick in hate and violence against the queer community across the United States, demonized by bad-faith actors and demonized in service of political agendas.
At a time when many would have expected the LGBTQ+ community to shrink backward, Equality Loudoun is pushing forward. Loudoun’s largest and oldest LGBTQ+ nonprofit is hosting Loudoun Pride on June 26, a festival slated to bring in thousands of community members and allies from across the DMV area to celebrate our shared humanity.
With all its community and family activities, I believe that the event will give our community a much-needed celebration of our shared humanity, and I can’t wait to attend.
Lynn Davis, Sterling
2 thoughts on “Letter: Lynn Davis, Sterling”
I hope everyone attends Loudoun Pride on June 26. Someone recently noted on Facebook: “Pride goeth before a fall.” That’s very true. I don’t think anyone should walk around being conceited & egotistical. But that isn’t the case for the LGBT+ community. This month gives them a much-needed morale boost. What could be more wonderful? Happy Pride Month Loudoun!
What kind of celebration did you do for Memorial Day or D-Day?