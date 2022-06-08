Fairfax Teen Again Charged with School Threats

The Fairfax teen who was charged last year with making threats against Farmwell Middle School is back behind bars after allegedly making bomb threats targeting two other schools.

Shane D. Lucas, 18, was arrested Tuesday by the Fairfax County Police Department following the investigation of May 19 bomb threats sent by email to Dominion High School in Sterling and a Fairfax County school.

According to a Sheriff’s Office, report, Lucas was identified as the suspect in the Dominion High School threat during the May 19 investigation, but he was not immediately charged pending a mental health evaluation.

Lucas previously was charged with making threats of bodily injury or death, a class 6 felony, after a Dec. 7, 2021, social media post that included a photo of a firearm and threatening statements toward Farmwell Station Middle School. Lucas is a former student at Farmwell.

In April, he was granted a deferred finding in Circuit Court in that case. Under that agreement, the charge would be dropped if there were no additional criminal violations over the following year. That case is set for review in April 2023.

Lucas is being held in Fairfax County. A preliminary hearing in Fairfax County District Court is scheduled July 26.