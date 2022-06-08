John Edward Buresh, 1964-2022

John Edward Buresh of Leesburg, Virginia passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the age of 57 from cancer.

John was born July 14, 1964, in Marshalltown, Iowa to Tom and Bonnie Buresh.

He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years Jaimie Potter, son Kyle Buresh, siblings Judi Robertson (Bob), Tom (Danelle), Dan, Mary Hand, Nancy Goecke (Jeff), Bob (Kelli) and Jeff, an abundance of nieces and nephews, and in-laws who like to claim him as their own.

John will be remembered by his sharp and clever wit, his love of his family, his willingness to help neighbors and family alike, his love of riding in the open air on his motorcycle, playing golf and enjoying a fine cigar. John had an incredible artistic streak and used his creative talent while he worked as a graphic designer and art director during his career to raise money for nonprofit organizations.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg, Virginia. Memorial service will begin at 2:00 PM with reception immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association or a cancer

research charity of your choice.