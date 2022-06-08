Loudoun Board Adopts Pride Month Resolution Over Kershner’s Objections

Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) on June 7 once again mounted an objection to the ceremonial resolution recognizing June as Pride Month in Loudoun.

The resolution was removed from among seven other ceremonial resolutions on the Board of Supervisors’ consent agenda, a package of noncontroversial votes taken without discussion at the same time, including Racy Amity Day, Homeownership Month, and recognizing the Loudoun Foster Parents of the Year and the Cool Spring Elementary PTA. Any single supervisor may pull an item from the consent agenda.

Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) said she was disappointed to see the resolution pulled from the consent agenda once again.

“There’s never been an issue with a Black History Month proclamation, Women’s History Month proclamation, the AAPI Heritage Month proclamation, or any other general group proclamation. So I’m always perplexed as to why recognizing the LGBTQ+ community is somehow a problem,” Glass said. “Especially this last year, the LGBTQ community has been continually attacked. Transgender people were used as scapegoats and scare tactics for a tragic event that occurred in a Broad Run District school with the transgender aspect later turning out to be a fabricated piece of information. I have also continually seen gay literature skewed as evil books that must be banned.”

Kershner said the resolution violated the board’s Rules of Order, which hold that resolutions should be non-controversial.

“I think what we’re trying, in many ways, I think the books in our schools, resolutions that are adopted by governing bodies like this, are really two-fold. And one is, of course, to normalize certain sexual activity that many people don’t agree with, and that makes it in and itself controversial,” Kershner said.

“The gay-lesbian community play a very vital part in our, in America, they truly do, and quite frankly they should not be treated any different than anybody else,” he added, despite arguing “normalizing” them is controversial.

Other supervisors pointed to high incidences of discrimination against LGBT people.

“We call ourselves the land of the free and the brave, but how free is LGBTQI community or individual when the government is literally trying to disappear them, take them out of the books, take them out of our movies, take them out of anywhere?” said Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian). Supervisors passed the resolution 6-1-2, with Kershner opposed and Supervisors Tony R. Buffington (R-Catoctin) and Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) absent.