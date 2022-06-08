Round Hill Expansion Plan Moves to Hearing

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday advanced the annexation request by the Round Hill Town Council to a public hearing.

That action, approved unanimously on the board’s June 7 consent agenda, follows the Town Council’s vote in April to seek incorporation of 125.5 acres west of its border through a cooperative boundary line adjustment.

Included in the 18 lots are three county properties—the Sheriff’s Office Western Loudoun substation, a future fire-rescue station site next door and the School Board’s Round Hill Support Center, the former elementary school assemblage. The expansion also would take in the Hill High Marketplace complex along with seven residential properties where the landowners have consented.

The expansion is the first of several the Town Council is considering to incorporate land within the designated Joint Land Management Area and within its utility service area.

The first phase annexation would represent a 53% increase in the town’s size.

Round Hill covers 237 acres and has 700 residents.

The BLA process requires both the Board of Supervisors and the Town Council to hold public hearings on the expansion before sending the request to the Circuit Court for final approval.

The public hearings have not yet been scheduled.