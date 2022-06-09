Barbara Elizabeth Plitman, 1944-2022

Barbara Elizabeth Plitman of Basye, VA (formerly of Leesburg, VA) passed away on May 24, 2022, at the home of her daughter near Lovettsville.

She was born July 1, 1944.

She is survived by three daughters Theresa Emery (Frank), Deborah Fallon (Mike) and Michelle Johnson (Paul Owens), twin sister Bea Robinette, brother Ronald Eamich (Patty), 9 grandchildren Christina Edmondson, Doug Philyaw (Amy), Michael-Ryan Fallon, Ellie Fallon (Dylan White), Tiffany Emery, Brock Emery, Tyler Owens (Katy), Justin Owens (Tara) and Alex Owen (Ellen), 12 great-grandchildren, and 12 nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her mother-in-law Sally Plitman and brothers-in-law Michael Plitman (Joan), Mark Plitman, and sister-in-law Jeannie Payne. She was predeceased by her parents Wanda and Mervin Eamich, husbands Lanny Robinette and Stuart Plitman and niece Dawn Robinette.

Barbara was employed at the XEROX Corporation Training Center in Lansdowne for 32 years. She was a Board member and Secretary of the Loudoun First Responders Foundation.

A celebration of her life was held on June 2 at 11:00 AM at the Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle SE, Leesburg VA with burial at Leesburg Union Cemetery. Donations can be made,

\in lieu of flowers, in the Memory of Barbara E Plitman to Loudoun First Responders Foundation 24876 Helms Terrace, Aldie, VA 20105 info@lfrf.org

Webcast and condolences can be shared with the family at www.Loudounfuneralchapel.com click on Barbara Plitman obituary.