Evan Jay Chapple, 1964-2022

On Friday, June 3, 2022, Evan Jay Chapple, surrounded by his wife and children, passed away after a year and a half-long battle with lung cancer. Evan was known for his love of his family and community, his passion for his farm and soil, and his sense of humor and compassion.

Evan was born on February 21, 1964, in New Brunswick, New Jersey to Jim and Jean Chapple. He was the middle of three children, an older brother, Alan, and a younger sister, Alison. Following their residence in New Jersey, the family lived in Silver Spring and Germantown, Maryland, and eventually moved to Leesburg, Virginia in 1974.

It was in his time at Loudoun County High School that he excelled academically and graduated after only three years. He was passionate about music, and on the drumline in the marching band. In 1981, he graduated from high school, and soon thereafter met the love of his life, Holly Heider.

Evan and Holly together raised seven children in 35 years of marriage. Along with their remarkable love and partnership, Holly and Evan co-owned a business and a farm that they purchased in 2015, Hope Flower Farm. Even within his year and a half of chemotherapy, Evan built and grew a winery for Hope Flower Farm, and developed and worked on the business until his last breath.

Evan was a fisherman, a lover of football, a talented plumber, electrician and farmer. He easily developed talent in anything he tried, and wore many hats. Evan loved the beach, his farm, and spending time on his tractor in the evenings.

Evan is predeceased by his parents, James Richard Chapple & Helen Jean Chapple, originally from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, his grandparents, Ronald Kissell and Vivian June Kissell of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, his grandparents, Margaret and Charles Chapple of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Albert and Sheila Heider of Leesburg, Virginia.

Evan is survived by his wife, Holly, his children; Alex, Abby, Hannah, Riley, Eli, Sam and Grace, his daughter in law, Mallary, his granddaughter Heider, his stepmother, Helen Chapple, his brother, Alan Chapple, his sister, Alison Chapple, and 14 nieces and nephews.

The service will be Tuesday, June 14th, at 7:30PM, at Hope Flower Farm – 40905 Stumptown Road, Waterford, VA, 20197. Guests are encouraged to join the family at 6PM with their own picnic baskets before the service starts.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the following site, in honor of Evan’s final wishes to Hope Flower Farm: https://www.gofundme.com/f/evan-chapples-vision-for-hope?utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

Any further tribute to Evan can be seen here: https://www.hollychappleflowers.com/evan-chapple