Liberty Street Redevelopment RFP Draws 1 Proposal

May 31 was the deadline for developers to submit proposals to redevelop the town-owned Liberty Street parking lot, under the terms of a request for proposals issued in April.

According to town Public Information Officer Betsy Arnett, only one response was received. The Town Council is expected to be briefed on the details of the proposal in August.

The RFP was issued pursuant to the Virginia Public-Private Educational Facilities and Infrastructure Act a year after attorney Peter Burnett first proposed a redevelopment concept for the 2-acre property, a former town dump site.

Burnett’s plan includes more than 100 units of age-restricted, affordable senior apartments, 20,000 square feet of conference center, theater and restaurant space, and a 150-space parking garage, according to previous presentations.