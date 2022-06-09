Loudoun Issues RFQ for Affordable Housing Financing Program

Loudoun County has issued a Request for Qualifications for the affordable housing financing program for developers launched earlier this year, the Rental Housing Acquisition and Preservation Loan Program.

The program is meant to preserve affordable, multi-family rental housing units in Loudoun County by making funding available for their acquisition and preservation. Interested developers must submit the required documentation in the RFQ by Aug. 1 to be considered for certification. For program requirements and guidelines, go to loudoun.gov/multifamilyfinancing.

The RFQ will provide Loudoun County with a pool of certified developers. Only certified developers will be eligible to apply for loans through the program. Pre-qualification opportunities will be issued annually.

For questions or more information about the Rental Housing Acquisition and Preservation Loan Program, email Housing Finance and Development Administrator Rebekah King at Rebekah.King@loudoun.gov or go to loudoun.gov/multifamilyfinancing.