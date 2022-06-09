Loudoun School Teacher Charged with Assaulting Students

A Sterling Middle School teacher has been charged with assaulting two students in his classroom, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, Jinwoo Noh, 43, of Centreville, is accused of physically grabbing and pushing the student off a chair in one case, and pulling a chair out from under a student causing the child to fall to the ground in the second case. No injuries were reported.

The investigation began June 6 after one of the incidents was posted to social media, the agency stated.

Noh was issued two summonses for assault and battery.