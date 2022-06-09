Loudoun Supervisors Approve 246 Homes on Fleetwood Road

The county board has approved plans to build 246 homes next to Willowsford near Evergreen Mills Road, despites warnings from some supervisors that approval would abandon the comprehensive plan in that area and overburden schools and roads.

“I really am not sure why we seem, some of us, to be pushing so hard to increase density in this undeveloped area with insufficient infrastructure, especially, really, roadway infrastructure, by eight and a half times from what they can already do,” said Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge), whose district includes the property.

The developer applied to rezone approximately 87 acres off Fleetwood Road with reduced setbacks and increased lot coverage, a proposal both the Planning Commission and county planners recommended against. The developer agreed not to obtain occupancy permits for more than 70 units before 2026 shortly before the board’s vote June 7, and to include 32 price-controlled units, but the shortage of other proffers troubled supervisors opposed to the application.

Buffington pointed to the other ongoing construction in the area, the projected overcrowding in schools, and the poor condition of the only road to the development—Fleetwood Road, a Virginia Department of Transportation pave-in-place project that involved simply paving over an existing two-lane gravel road without widening the road or installing curbs, gutters or shoulders.

The developer also has not offered to make the full capital offset contribution calculated by county ordinances, coming up short $49,212.

The current zoning on the land would allow 29 single-family homes, in the Transition Policy Area that was planned for a phased approach to development in the 2019 General Plan. The plan envisions allowing denser development in the area only after adequate infrastructure is in place. When it does arrive, development is planned to be smaller units to encourage more affordable housing.

Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said, “We have just lived through 15 years of insanity in this part of the county” with rushed traffic lights and shifting attendance boundaries in schools. He said with this plan approved—and with the standard set for denser development in the area—the school system will end up asking the Board of Supervisors to find room in the capital budget for a new high school, since the schools in the area will already be over capacity. He dismissed the idea that the development’s proffered size restrictions will encourage affordable housing.

“if you really think a between 3,000- and 4,500-square-foot single family home in this area is going to be affordable, then I have a bridge in Brooklyn I can sell you—or at least over the Broad Run,” he said.

But the four-member majority of supervisors present and voting said it is an attractive project and questioned the accuracy of the school enrollment projections. Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) pointed out by-right development does not have to contribute to infrastructure costs, and said he thinks the infrastructure and enrollment problems will be solved.

“What we’re basically saying is, we’re going to deny a very attractive planned community because all the by-right developments have not had to proffer any of the transportation infrastructure that a legislative application would have required them to proffer,” he said.

Supervisors approved the application 4-3-1-1, with Turner, Supervisors Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) and Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) and Vice Chairman Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) in favor; Buffington, Letourneau and Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) opposed; Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) abstaining and County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) absent. A depiction of the location of Fleetwood South, an approved proposal to build 246 homes on Fleetwood Road. [Loudoun County]