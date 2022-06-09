Mary Jane Slack, 1928-2022

Mary Jane Slack went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 4, 2022, at the age of 93 in Leesburg Va.

She was born June 18, 1928 in Baltimore MD.

She grew up in Washington DC and graduated from McKinley High School. After high school she went to work for the federal govt. In 1951 she married Frederick T. (Joe) Slack and settled in Arlington Va until moving to Sterling Va in 1963.

She and Joe were one of the first families to settle in the Broyhill community of Sterling Park where they were both active in community clubs and activities. Mary was a longtime employee of Peoples Drug store in Sterling where neighbors would find her dutifully working in the cosmetics department. Eventually Mary went to work at the Woodward and Lothrop department store in Tysons corner where she would work until her retirement in the early 1990s. After her retirement from the workforce Mary moved to Ashburn Village where she would spend the remainder of her years active in her Christian Fellowship church, volunteering at the hospital, traveling to far off places and enjoying games and activities with many friends and relatives. Mary lived a full and joyful life as a proud mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her greatest joy was her family.

Mary was predeceased by her husband of 35 years Frederick T. (Joe) Slack, her parents Jeanette B. and Richard R.Ralph Sr., siblings Wally Deuterman, Patricia Moore, Jean Greiner, Betty Ann Dawson, and Roland Ralph. She is survived by her siblings Richard Ralph Jr, Jeanette Williams, and Donald Ralph. She is also survived by her loving children Karen Blevins (Arthur), Pam Pavesi, Tom Slack (Ann), and Gary Slack (Suzanne). Her grandchildren Cindy Blevins, Stacey Blevins Musser, Dustin Blevins (Katie), Whitney Slack Harrison (Victor), Daniel Slack (Julie), Matthew Slack (Katie), Kelsey Slack Powell (Tyler), Dylan Slack, and Kyle Slack. And great grandchildren Jaxson Musser, William Blevins, Wyatt Blevins, Weston Blevins, Collins Harrison, Ford Harrison, Graham Harrison, Aria Slack, Bennet Slack, Abigail Slack, and Oakleigh Slack.