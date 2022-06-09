Middleburg Council Weighs 2 Proposals for Asbury Church

The Middleburg Town Council this week heard public briefings on two proposals to renovate and reuse the historic Asbury Church.

One offered by the Loudoun Freedom Center envisions using the North Jay Street building as an educational center telling stories of the town’s Black community and the Civil War. Another would use the building as a yoga studio and community center. Both would aim to preserve the historic integrity of the 193-year-old structure.

The 2,660-square-foot Asbury Church was established in 1829 and has been used as a Methodist Episcopal church, a storehouse, a government depot and hospital during the Civil War, and a Methodist Episcopal church for the town’s Black residents. The building has been vacant since 1994. The town purchased it in 2014 and has invested more than $174,000 to stabilize the building.

The Town Council previously solicited bids from entities seeking to preserve, restore and reuse the church in 2018 and in 2020, but those efforts closed without a decision to transfer the property. This new round of talks resulted from the submission of two unsolicited bids.

The Loudoun Freedom Center and its founder Pastor Michelle Thomas first proposed taking over the property in 2019. According to their submission, the nonprofit envisions a six-year restoration with $600,000 of construction costs. Plans to open the building to school tours, teacher training sessions and community events are expected to generate $385,000 annually in operational revenue, making a small profit.

In her June 6 presentation to the council, Thomas said the intent of her organization is to preserve and restore the building and to highlight the town’s shared history of community support, religious unity, and integration in its educational programs.

The second proposal was submitted by 105 Jay Street LLC, a partnership of Bradley and Melinda Gable and Brian and Bridget Wilson. They propose renovations are estimated to cost $326,000 and to be completed within nine months of the transfer. The building would be leased to Bridget Wilson’s Native Barre Studios, a fitness center currently housed in a nearby building. The owners also plan “to honor and celebrate the history of this historic church structure and the congregation that met in it, as well as the communities those congregations supported, by offering creative programs, community activities, partnerships with local groups and organizations, and historical celebrations to include the involvement of key members of the community,” according to the submission.

After listening to the presentations, Mayor Bridge Littleton ask questions that had been raised by council members. Both groups were asked how they would address stormwater runoff that already is a problem on the lot and how they would deal with the limited parking available there.

The council also questioned a provision in the Freedom Center’s proposal that would require formal mediation with the town in the event the nonprofit had not completed the renovations within 15 years of the property transfer. Thomas said the provision was intended to address unforeseeable obstacles, such as those experienced over the past two years during the pandemic.

The council will continue to evaluate the proposals in closed session.

The presentations may be viewed here. https://middleburgva.new.swagit.com/videos/174974