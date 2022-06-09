Winners Announced in Voting Sticker Design Contest

After reviewing nearly 80 submissions, the Loudoun County Office of Elections and Voter Registration today announced winners of its first-ever “I Voted” Sticker Contest.

The three winning designs will be distributed to voters who cast their ballots at early voting and Election Day polling locations in Loudoun, as well as those who vote by mail for the November 2022 General Election.

The entries were judged on the overall aesthetics or eye-catching ability; clarity, strength, and effectiveness of design; and uniqueness of the design in relation to Loudoun County.

The competition was narrowed to eight finalists that advanced to an online public vote.

The top winner, designed by Torrey McGlenn, features an image of Dulles Airport and a dairy cow and will be distributed to Election Day voters. The word “early” will be added to the design.

Julie Beacham’s design, a red, white and blue sticker with the shape of Loudoun County at its center, was selected for early voters.

Nicole McGee designed the “I voted by mail” sticker.

See all the submitted designs here.