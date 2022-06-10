Buzzed at the Bee Returns to Trungo’s

Buzzed at the Bee, the Loudoun Literacy Council’s grown-up spelling bee and trivia night, returned after a two-year pandemic hiatus to Trungo’s in Leesburg on Thursday.

Contestants tried their hand in spelling, Loudoun and English language trivia, and categories like “Renaissance Artist or Coffee” and “Spell it Out or Act it Out,” competing for a prize donated by Trungo’s.

The games raise money for Loudoun’s largest literacy nonprofit, which offers programs including basic English classes, GED preparation, individualized tutoring, financial literacy, health literacy, and job site literacy.

Additionally, Loudoun Literacy’s Family Literacy Program serves at-risk children and their families in the community through the federally-mandated but unfunded Head Start program in the schools, baby book bundles for low-income new parents, story nights and creative art projects at libraries, and other programs.

Buzzed at the Bee is hosted by Loudoun Now Deputy Editor Renss Greene.

More information about Loudoun Literacy Council is at LoudounLiteracy.org.