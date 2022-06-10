Loudoun Chamber Seeks Nominations for Small Business Awards

The Loudoun Chamber has opened the nomination process for the 28th Annual Loudoun Small Business Awards, where the Loudoun community will celebrate the achievements and contributions that local small businesses, entrepreneurs and nonprofits.

Nominations will be accepted through July 22. Access the nomination form at loudounchamber.org/SBA.

Finalists for the awards will be announced in September and the winners celebrated during a Nov. 4 gala at the Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles.

“For 28 years, the Loudoun Chamber has been privileged to honor the many outstanding small businesses and entrepreneurs that are creating jmobs and economic opportunities for our community here in Loudoun County,” stated Chamber President and CEO Tony Howard. “In spite of the historic challenges of a global pandemic and worldwide economic turmoil, Loudoun’s small businesses and entrepreneurs have made truly heroic contributions to keep our economy and our quality of life strong. We are honored to salute these real American heroes, whose vision, work ethic and innovation are needed more than ever in the face of new challenges to our prosperity.”

Tickets Small Business Awards Ceremony are on sale, and sponsorship packages are available. For more information go to loudounchamber.org/SBA, or contact Paige Romanow, Senior Events Manager, at promanow@loudounchamber.org or call 571-209-9025.