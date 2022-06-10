Loudoun Gov’t Center Features Art Exhibit Celebrating Pride Month

The Loudoun County Art Advisory Committee has opened a new exhibit at Gallery One, the art gallery in the lobby of the Loudoun County Government Center, at 1 Harrison St. SE in Leesburg.

The exhibit features the work of 15 artists who identify as LGBTQ or are allies of the LGBTQ community. The exhibit, titled “PRIDE,” features 19 pieces of artwork created by artists ages 18 to 52 in photography, ceramics, painting, drawing, sculpture and fiber mediums.

The exhibition will be on display in Gallery One through June 30, and was curated with help from Equality Loudoun, a nonprofit organization supporting LGBTQ equality.