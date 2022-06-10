Metcalfe Joins BCT Advisory Board

Stacey Metcalfe has joined the Loudoun County advisory board of BCT-Bank of Charles Town. The members of the panel provide strategic advice to BCT regarding local markets, with an emphasis on Loudoun County and Northern Virginia.

Metcalfe is the executive director and CEO of Morven Park and is the past chairwoman of the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce.

“Stacey is a welcome addition to our Loudoun Advisory Board,” stated BCT President and CEO Alice Frazier. “She brings extraordinary community experience in Loudoun County and Northern Virginia that will inform our strategy and enable us to make new and lasting relationships in the local business and non-profit communities.”

Prior to joining Morven Park, Metcalfe served as director of Western Region Government and Community Relations with Inova Health Systems. She serves on the Loudoun Economic Development Advisory Commission, Friends of Loudoun Mental Health, 100WomenStrong, and the Loudoun County School Business Partnership Executive Council. She is a graduate of Penn State University and completed the Harvard University Business Leadership program for Leading Transformation.