Workshops Offered for Homeownership Month in Loudoun

During June, Homeownership Month, Loudoun County and its partners will host three free, virtual events for learning more about owning a home in Loudoun.

These workshops will provide information on Loudoun homebuyer programs, financial literacy, and a general housing market update.

On Wednesday, June 15 from noon to 1 p.m. the Department of Housing & Community Development and Habitat for Humanity will discuss eligibility requirements and applying for the Affordable Dwelling Unit purchase program, the county’s down payment and closing cost assistance programs, and Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program.

On Wednesday, June 22 from noon to 1 p.m. housing counselors certified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development from local nonprofits will host a workshop on financial literacy as a homeowners and strategies to avoid foreclosure.

And on Wednesday, June 29 from 2 to 3 p.m. representatives from the Dulles Area Association of Realtors will offer a report on the Loudoun housing market.

Registration is required. For more information and to register, go to loudoun.gov/housing.