LCSO: 3 Injured in Sterling Shooting

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday night shooting in the area of North Fillmore Avenue and Fletcher Road in Sterling.

Deputies responded to the area shortly after 7:30 p.m. June 11 where an adult female victim was located. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious but not life-threatening. Two additional victims later returned to the scene. They were treated for injuries described as minor, according to the agency.

The Sheriff’s Office is working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting. There is no indication of any further threat to the community.

Deputies are canvassing the area and residents in the area can expect a continued law enforcement presence. Residents in the area of the shooting who have not already talked with law enforcement are asked to review exterior surveillance video for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective R. Schmidt at 703-777-1021.You may also submit a tip through the Sheriff’s Office app.