Letter: Terence Cooke, Middleburg

Editor: I am a retired attorney. It has been 50 years since I sat in my 1L constitutional law class. But I cannot tell you how much I enjoyed your contributor Ben Lenhart’s article in this week’s edition of Loudoun Now in which he so deftly explains our Constitution’s basis for its “unnamed rights” as it relates to the leaked draft opinion in the abortion rights challenge.

Whatever your personal views on this highly charged issue, you would do yourself a favor by reading Mr. Lenhart’s well-crafted explanation of the bounds in which the Supreme Court operates when it considers such matters.

This was just the latest in what I have come to look forward to in Mr. Lenhart’s legal critiques. Please keep him among your contributing columnists.

Terence Cooke, Middleburg