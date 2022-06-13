2 Seriously Injured in Fiery Crash in Leesburg

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a serious crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

According to the report. shortly before 3:30 a.m. June 11, Leesburg Police dispatchers were alerted to a single vehicle crash on westbound East Market Street near Battlefield Parkway, with a report of an occupant entrapped inside the car. Responding officers arrived to find a black 2022 Dodge Challenger crashed and on fire. The entrapped occupant was extricated from the vehicle.

The teenaged juvenile driver and teenaged adult passenger were transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has additional relevant information is asked to contact Officer M. Hackney at 571-919-8375 or at mhackney@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.