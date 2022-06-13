Ashburn Elementary School Teacher Arrested for Intoxication at Work

An elementary school music teacher was arrested after a school administrator reported he seemed intoxicated at work.

According to the Sheriff’s Office report, a school administrator at Mill Run Elementary School contacted the school resource deputy at 8:45 a.m. to report a teacher who may be intoxicated at work. The deputy found the teacher, Todd R. Snead, 51, of Ashburn, seemed to be under the influence of alcohol.

He was charged with public intoxication and held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center pending a bond review.

Snead joined Loudoun County Public Schools in 1997.