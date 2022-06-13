Cool Spring PTA Recognized for Playground

The Board of Supervisors honored the Cool Spring Elementary PTA for its fundraising to build the school’s new playground with a ceremonial resolution June 7.

The playground was funded with a $190,000 proffer from the Town of Leesburg and $30,000 raised by the PTA through Raise Craze. The money was raised mostly during the pandemic through a donation drive rewarding students for more than a thousand acts of random kindness.

According to the school division, the playground is built on a synthetic surface with features including a panel with common words posted in Spanish and American sign language. It also has “Buddy Benches,” where, when a student has no one to play with, they can sit and someone can ask them to join an activity. The PTA worked with PE teachers, speech therapists, and occupational therapists on the design, according to the resolution.

The playground supplements a 28-year-old playground at the school.