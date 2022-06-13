Former Deputy Sentenced in Online Solicitation Case

The former Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputy charged with soliciting a minor was sentenced Monday to three years of supervised probation during which he is to be banned from social media and the internet.

Dustin Amos, 34, of Herndon, was indicted by a grand jury in February on two felony solicitation charges.

According to State Police, an undercover detective assigned to the Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigator’s Task Force came into contact with Amos online in December 2021. Amos, who was on duty at the county jail, identified himself as a Sheriff’s Office deputy while communicating with a supposed 15-year-old girl and discussing sexual acts with her using the Whisper app.

The task force reported the case to the NOVA-DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Dec. 17, 2021. He was arrested later that day.

In March, he pleaded guilty to one felony solicitation charge and appeared before Circuit Court Judge James P. Fisher on June 13 for sentencing.

He faced up to 10 years in prison on the charge. The state’s sentencing guidelines called for a period of probation, but the Attorney General’s Office, which prosecuted the case, sought a prison time because of the severity of the offense, the results of a psychological examination that rated him an above average risk for recidivism, and the violation of public trust by a law enforcement officer.

Amos’ attorneys said that he made no attempt to meet the purported juvenile and that he repeatedly told the State Police investigator that he was simply engaging in role play as the online conservation turned sexual. They said that, while his status as a jail deputy may be “titillating for the media,” his law enforcement status should have no bearing on his case.

Speaking to the judge, Amos apologized to his wife and many family members gathered in the courtroom to support him. After reaching “rock-bottom” on the day of his arrest, Amon said treatment and medication have helped him better deal with his childhood trauma and depression. His use of the Whisper app was for fantasy and role-playing—an escape from reality, he said.

Fisher said it was a difficult case. He noted Amos quickly accepted responsibility, and surrendered plausible defense theories when deciding to plead guilty. However, he characterized his use of his status as a law officer during the chat with the purported juvenile as “stolen honor.”

Fisher said the evidence indicted the defendant was a troubled person, but not a predator.

The judge sentenced Amos to five years in prison, but suspended 4 years and six months of that time. As Amos has already served six months in jail, he will be released and placed on three years of supervised probation. During that time, Fisher ordered that he make no use of social media and not use the internet except as may be required for a job. He also must comply with any recommendations for mental health treatment. The conviction also requires a contribution to the Virginia Victims Fund.

Prior to his arrest, Amos worked for eight years as a Sheriff’s Office deputy, serving at the Adult Detention Center since his hiring in 2013. He was placed on administrative leave following his arrest and is no longer employed by the Sheriff’s Office.